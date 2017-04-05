Mirror Quick Crossword Answers April 6th 2017

Grief HEARTACHE
Ditches around castles MOATS
Regale AMUSE
Solidify SET
Metal TIN
Consumer USER
Muscle and bone connector TENDON
Streets ROADS
Royal dynasty STUART
Domesticate TAME
Metal fastener PIN
Implore BEG
Amphitheatre ARENA
Zodiac Ram ARIES
Glues ADHESIVES
Rub out ERASE
Pause REST
Became less intense ABATED
Dog HOUND
Independent commissioner OMBUDSMAN
Social event BEANFEAST
Land TERRAIN
Large church MINSTER
Shabby articles TAT
Decorated ORNATE
Turn over UPEND
Supple AGILE
Indonesian holiday destination BALI