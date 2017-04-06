Mirror Quick Crossword Answers April 7th 2017

Clue Solution
Enchanted MAGICAL
Moron CRETIN
Request SOLICIT
Prayer ending AMEN
Constantly EVER
Limber LITHE
Worry FRET
Cleaning lady CHAR
Surgical beam LASER
Male deer HART
In the pink HALE
Attempted once more RETRIED
Bookworm READER
Trenches DITCHES
Old wound sign SCAR
Conducts oneself properly BEHAVES
Mean person MISER
Unknown ANON
Hostile INIMICAL
Rune LETTER
Spectacular and rapid – success? METEORIC
Age ERA
Yarns THREADS
Fedora, eg HAT
Flowery FLORID
Greek underworld HADES
In this place HERE
Castle FORT