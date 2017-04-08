Mirror Quick Crossword Answers April 9th 2017

Clue Solution
Arcane SECRET
Potato SPUD
Genuine REAL
Landed property ESTATE
Beast of burden MULE
Spotted SEEN
Majority MOST
Deity GOD
Leave-taking word BYE
Ladder part RUNG
Sense FEEL
Resentful SOUR
Pleat CREASE
Flatfish SOLE
Untruths LIES
Jangle with a dry sound RATTLE
Smell SCENT
Felines CATS
Ringlet TRESS
Alike SAME
Immerse PLUNGE
Phobia DREAD
Public school ETON
Fiend OGRE
Disobey REFUSE
Herb BASIL
Painful affliction ULCER
Colander SIEVE
Greek deity EROS
Spellbound RAPT