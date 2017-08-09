Mirror Quick Crossword Answers August 10th 2017

admin Mirror Quick

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick August 10th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Brown sugar DEMERARA
Draw off liquid from DRAIN
As an estimate TIRESOME
Boring and irritating HALF
Fifty per cent DUTY
Government tax APPARENT
Evident NASTURTIUM
Hanging basket plant EASEL
Fish tank ENEMY
Foe ABDUCT
Kidnap BRIM
Upper lip of a cup HERE
This place WEIRD
Eerie MASSIF
Unconcealed or shameless NOOSE
Compact group of mountains GROTESQUE
Strangely distorted VALUE
Cleaning item DENTAL
Worth TRILBY
Of the teeth HURRY
Hat type THUS
Make haste MAIN