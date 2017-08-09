Mirror Quick Crossword Answers August 10th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick August 10th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Brown sugar
|DEMERARA
|Draw off liquid from
|DRAIN
|As an estimate
|TIRESOME
|Boring and irritating
|HALF
|Fifty per cent
|DUTY
|Government tax
|APPARENT
|Evident
|NASTURTIUM
|Hanging basket plant
|EASEL
|Fish tank
|ENEMY
|Foe
|ABDUCT
|Kidnap
|BRIM
|Upper lip of a cup
|HERE
|This place
|WEIRD
|Eerie
|MASSIF
|Unconcealed or shameless
|NOOSE
|Compact group of mountains
|GROTESQUE
|Strangely distorted
|VALUE
|Cleaning item
|DENTAL
|Worth
|TRILBY
|Of the teeth
|HURRY
|Hat type
|THUS
|Make haste
|MAIN