Mirror Quick Crossword Answers August 12th 2017

Clue Solution
Obstinate or stupid ASININE
Restore to zero RESET
Deliberate insult AFFRONT
Done or acting without delay PROMPT
Regal ROYAL
Rowing blades OARS
Beginner LEARNER
Neat TIDY
Freedom from violence or war PEACE
Mohair ANGORA
Of the sense of touch TACTILE
Snow particle FLAKE
State emphatically DECLARE
Easy alternative SOFTOPTION
As a rule NORMALLY
Nought NONE
German man HERR
Smile broadly BEAM
Long flat piece of timber PLANK
Specific PARTICULAR
Third Greek letter GAMMA
Eastern ORIENTAL
Precious metal GOLD
Gardening implement RAKE
Overdue LATE