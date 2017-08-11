Mirror Quick Crossword Answers August 12th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick August 12th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Obstinate or stupid
|ASININE
|Restore to zero
|RESET
|Deliberate insult
|AFFRONT
|Done or acting without delay
|PROMPT
|Regal
|ROYAL
|Rowing blades
|OARS
|Beginner
|LEARNER
|Neat
|TIDY
|Freedom from violence or war
|PEACE
|Mohair
|ANGORA
|Of the sense of touch
|TACTILE
|Snow particle
|FLAKE
|State emphatically
|DECLARE
|Easy alternative
|SOFTOPTION
|As a rule
|NORMALLY
|Nought
|NONE
|German man
|HERR
|Smile broadly
|BEAM
|Long flat piece of timber
|PLANK
|Specific
|PARTICULAR
|Third Greek letter
|GAMMA
|Eastern
|ORIENTAL
|Precious metal
|GOLD
|Gardening implement
|RAKE
|Overdue
|LATE