Mirror Quick Crossword Answers August 13th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick August 13th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Flamboyant adventurer
|SWASHBUCKLER
|Fortunately
|LUCKILY
|Sudden fear
|PANIC
|Grade work
|MARK
|Prior to
|BEFORE
|Based on truth
|VALID
|Aromatic spice
|NUTMEG
|Lazy
|IDLE
|Upright
|ERECT
|Predicament
|DILEMMA
|Going between places far apart
|LONGDISTANCE
|Card game
|BACCARAT
|Belonging to them
|THEIR
|Floating markers
|BUOYS
|Missed out
|SKIPPED
|Containing no fat
|LEAN
|Amphibian type
|SALAMANDER
|Speed up
|ACCELERATE
|Luggage item
|BAG
|Piece
|BIT
|As soon as requested
|ONDEMAND
|Dizziness
|VERTIGO
|Confess
|ADMIT
|Woven fabric
|CLOTH
|Cupid
|EROS