Mirror Quick Crossword Answers August 13th 2017

Clue Solution
Flamboyant adventurer SWASHBUCKLER
Fortunately LUCKILY
Sudden fear PANIC
Grade work MARK
Prior to BEFORE
Based on truth VALID
Aromatic spice NUTMEG
Lazy IDLE
Upright ERECT
Predicament DILEMMA
Going between places far apart LONGDISTANCE
Card game BACCARAT
Belonging to them THEIR
Floating markers BUOYS
Missed out SKIPPED
Containing no fat LEAN
Amphibian type SALAMANDER
Speed up ACCELERATE
Luggage item BAG
Piece BIT
As soon as requested ONDEMAND
Dizziness VERTIGO
Confess ADMIT
Woven fabric CLOTH
Cupid EROS