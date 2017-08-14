Mirror Quick Crossword Answers August 15th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick August 15th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Infectious bacterial disease
|SCARLETFEVER
|Mythical creature
|UNICORN
|Theme
|TOPIC
|Wet weather
|RAIN
|Pancake mix
|BATTER
|Hardly ever
|RARELY
|Poke
|PROD
|Male relative
|UNCLE
|Non-believer
|ATHEIST
|Gentle and polite
|MILDMANNERED
|Well-known
|FAMILIAR
|Arm joint
|ELBOW
|Prevent the growth of
|STUNT
|Impartial state or person
|NEUTRAL
|Far down
|DEEP
|German dish
|SAUERKRAUT
|Officially recognised
|ACCREDITED
|Whichever
|ANY
|Container for rubbish
|BIN
|Third in degree or order
|TERTIARY
|Before the time in question
|ALREADY
|Aircraft-detection system
|RADAR
|Emit light
|SHINE
|Metal money
|COIN