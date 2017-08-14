Mirror Quick Crossword Answers August 15th 2017

Infectious bacterial disease SCARLETFEVER
Mythical creature UNICORN
Theme TOPIC
Wet weather RAIN
Pancake mix BATTER
Hardly ever RARELY
Poke PROD
Male relative UNCLE
Non-believer ATHEIST
Gentle and polite MILDMANNERED
Well-known FAMILIAR
Arm joint ELBOW
Prevent the growth of STUNT
Impartial state or person NEUTRAL
Far down DEEP
German dish SAUERKRAUT
Officially recognised ACCREDITED
Whichever ANY
Container for rubbish BIN
Third in degree or order TERTIARY
Before the time in question ALREADY
Aircraft-detection system RADAR
Emit light SHINE
Metal money COIN