Mirror Quick Crossword Answers August 16th 2017

Clue Solution
Beguile FASCINATE
Frame of mind MOOD
Ask earnestly APPEAL
Tendon SINEW
South American dance BEGUINE
Possesses HAS
Deer meat VENISON
Adult female WOMAN
Fruit ORANGE
Of or for cooking CULINARY
Run away FLEE
With some reservation GUARDEDLY
Calm, unmoved IMPASSIVE
Part of a larger whole COMPONENT
Abundant AMPLE
Wax sticks CANDLES
Short letter NOTE
Army vehicle TANK
Take apart DISMANTLE
Flowed windingly MEANDERED
Forbid BAN
Kidnapped person HOSTAGE
Faithful LOYAL
Spiritual guide GURU
Jetty PIER