Mirror Quick Crossword Answers August 16th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Beguile
|FASCINATE
|Frame of mind
|MOOD
|Ask earnestly
|APPEAL
|Tendon
|SINEW
|South American dance
|BEGUINE
|Possesses
|HAS
|Deer meat
|VENISON
|Adult female
|WOMAN
|Fruit
|ORANGE
|Of or for cooking
|CULINARY
|Run away
|FLEE
|With some reservation
|GUARDEDLY
|Calm, unmoved
|IMPASSIVE
|Part of a larger whole
|COMPONENT
|Abundant
|AMPLE
|Wax sticks
|CANDLES
|Short letter
|NOTE
|Army vehicle
|TANK
|Take apart
|DISMANTLE
|Flowed windingly
|MEANDERED
|Forbid
|BAN
|Kidnapped person
|HOSTAGE
|Faithful
|LOYAL
|Spiritual guide
|GURU
|Jetty
|PIER