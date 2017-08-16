Mirror Quick Crossword Answers August 17th 2017

Clue Solution
Imperfections, blemishes FLAWS
Railway coach CARRIAGE
Explosion BLAST
Rugby move HIGHTACKLE
Of theoretical interest only ACADEMIC
Elderly AGED
Knock against BUMP
Novice BEGINNER
River bird KINGFISHER
Wanderer NOMAD
Jewellery item NECKLACE
Fence of bushes HEDGE
Leg bone FIBULA
Clean with water WASH
Deep cut GASH
Wide BROAD
Box or wrapping an item is sold in PACKAGING
Protect DEFEND
Multiplied by TIMES
Science of musical sounds HARMONICS
Anger IRE
Restored from death RISEN
Swimming costume BIKINI
Conundrum RIDDLE
In or belonging to the past OFOLD
Large bag SACK
Romantic flower ROSE