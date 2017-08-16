Mirror Quick Crossword Answers August 17th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick August 17th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Imperfections, blemishes
|FLAWS
|Railway coach
|CARRIAGE
|Explosion
|BLAST
|Rugby move
|HIGHTACKLE
|Of theoretical interest only
|ACADEMIC
|Elderly
|AGED
|Knock against
|BUMP
|Novice
|BEGINNER
|River bird
|KINGFISHER
|Wanderer
|NOMAD
|Jewellery item
|NECKLACE
|Fence of bushes
|HEDGE
|Leg bone
|FIBULA
|Clean with water
|WASH
|Deep cut
|GASH
|Wide
|BROAD
|Box or wrapping an item is sold in
|PACKAGING
|Protect
|DEFEND
|Multiplied by
|TIMES
|Science of musical sounds
|HARMONICS
|Anger
|IRE
|Restored from death
|RISEN
|Swimming costume
|BIKINI
|Conundrum
|RIDDLE
|In or belonging to the past
|OFOLD
|Large bag
|SACK
|Romantic flower
|ROSE