Mirror Quick Crossword Answers August 18th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Disgraceful
|SCANDALOUS
|Obscure or uncertain
|UNCLEAR
|Essential
|VITAL
|Do as told
|OBEY
|Continue
|LAST
|Give weapons to
|ARM
|Walk barefoot in shallow water
|PADDLE
|Tried, tested
|PROVEN
|Incision
|CUT
|Close friend
|CHUM
|Painful
|SORE
|Banishment
|EXILE
|Easily broken
|FRAGILE
|Later
|AFTERWARDS
|Achieve an aim
|SUCCEED
|Prayer ending
|AMEN
|Of the skin
|DERMAL
|Toilet
|LAVATORY
|Extreme
|ULTRA
|Having made a loss
|OUTOFPOCKET
|Rude, impolite
|ILLMANNERED
|Shiner
|BLACKEYE
|Stringed musical instruments
|VIOLINS
|Restriction on nightly movements
|CURFEW
|One who steals
|THIEF
|Couple
|PAIR