Mirror Quick Crossword Answers August 18th 2017

Clue Solution
Disgraceful SCANDALOUS
Obscure or uncertain UNCLEAR
Essential VITAL
Do as told OBEY
Continue LAST
Give weapons to ARM
Walk barefoot in shallow water PADDLE
Tried, tested PROVEN
Incision CUT
Close friend CHUM
Painful SORE
Banishment EXILE
Easily broken FRAGILE
Later AFTERWARDS
Achieve an aim SUCCEED
Prayer ending AMEN
Of the skin DERMAL
Toilet LAVATORY
Extreme ULTRA
Having made a loss OUTOFPOCKET
Rude, impolite ILLMANNERED
Shiner BLACKEYE
Stringed musical instruments VIOLINS
Restriction on nightly movements CURFEW
One who steals THIEF
Couple PAIR