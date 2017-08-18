Mirror Quick Crossword Answers August 19th 2017

Clue Solution
Personal book DIARY
Meat-axe CLEAVER
Generosity BOUNTY
Sleep noisily SNORE
Amphibian FROG
Language of Bangladesh BENGALI
Surrender CEDE
Cheerful HAPPY
Evaluate ASSESS
Set free from restraint UNLEASH
Claw TALON
Natter CHATTER
Oppressively constant RELENTLESS
Denunciation DIATRIBE
Require NEED
Grain store SILO
Smile broadly GRIN
Opening shot in snooker BREAK
Bathroom cabinet item TOOTHPASTE
Chews steadily GNAWS
Metal wire in a light bulb FILAMENT
Hit at flies SWAT
Pimple SPOT
Unit of length INCH