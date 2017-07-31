Mirror Quick Crossword Answers August 1st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick August 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Tennis match type (5,7)
|FITIN
|Pantries (7)
|LIMB
|Feel (5)
|ONSET
|Be unsuccessful (4)
|CHUCKLE
|Winner (6)
|EXERTION
|Belong or conform (3,2)
|LOOSE
|Star sign (6)
|ABSTAIN
|Arm or leg (4)
|BEAU
|Beginning (5)
|AIR
|Soft laugh (7)
|TRICKERY
|Sanctioned by custom (4-8)
|FEATHER
|Physical effort (8)
|MIXEDDOUBLES
|Loafer (5)
|LARDERS
|Slack (5)
|TOUCH
|Refrain from voting (7)
|FAIL
|Dandy (4)
|VICTOR
|Criminal (10)
|FITIN
|Rich crumbly biscuit (10)
|CANCER
|Broadcast (3)
|TIMEHONOURED
|By way of (3)
|EXERTION
|Practice of deception (8)
|IDLER
|Plume (7)
|LOOSE
|Thespian (5)
|MALEFACTOR
|Private teacher (5)
|SHORTBREAD
|Flay (4)
|VIA