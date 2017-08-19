Mirror Quick Crossword Answers August 20th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick August 20th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Utterly absurd
|PREPOSTEROUS
|Young hare
|LEVERET
|Exalt
|EXTOL
|Press clothes
|IRON
|Form a liking for
|TAKETO
|Inhumane
|CRUEL
|Skin decoration
|TATTOO
|Hereditary unit
|GENE
|Planet
|VENUS
|Hold dear
|CHERISH
|Kitchen item
|POTATOMASHER
|Exclude, omit
|LEAVEOUT
|Truck
|LORRY
|Condition
|STATE
|Store of weapons
|ARSENAL
|Is obliged to
|MUST
|Relieving without curing
|PALLIATIVE
|With everything included
|ALTOGETHER
|In favour of
|PRO
|Hot drink
|TEA
|Ability to see
|EYESIGHT
|By the sea
|COASTAL
|Exclusive news story
|SCOOP
|Wild
|FERAL
|Midday
|NOON