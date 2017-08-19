Mirror Quick Crossword Answers August 20th 2017

Clue Solution
Utterly absurd PREPOSTEROUS
Young hare LEVERET
Exalt EXTOL
Press clothes IRON
Form a liking for TAKETO
Inhumane CRUEL
Skin decoration TATTOO
Hereditary unit GENE
Planet VENUS
Hold dear CHERISH
Kitchen item POTATOMASHER
Exclude, omit LEAVEOUT
Truck LORRY
Condition STATE
Store of weapons ARSENAL
Is obliged to MUST
Relieving without curing PALLIATIVE
With everything included ALTOGETHER
In favour of PRO
Hot drink TEA
Ability to see EYESIGHT
By the sea COASTAL
Exclusive news story SCOOP
Wild FERAL
Midday NOON