Mirror Quick Crossword Answers August 21st 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Spanish man
|SENOR
|Watch band
|STRAP
|Bring together
|UNITE
|Item
|ARTICLE
|Recently
|LATTERLY
|Abominable snowman
|YETI
|Salad ingredient
|TOMATO
|Scottish clan design
|TARTAN
|Need to scratch
|ITCH
|Cloudy
|OVERCAST
|Shine faintly
|GLIMMER
|Begin working
|SETTO
|Whinny
|NEIGH
|Paris underground
|METRO
|Expel from a property
|EVICT
|Egg-based dish
|OMELETTE
|Toddlers
|TOTS
|Of the far past
|ANCIENT
|Exert personal influence
|PULLSTRINGS
|Serving spoon
|LADLE
|Submissive unresisting attitude
|RESIGNATION
|Ball game
|LACROSSE
|Device, appliance
|MACHINE
|Each
|EVERY
|Change
|ALTER
|Polluted mist
|SMOG