Mirror Quick Crossword Answers August 21st 2017

Clue Solution
Spanish man SENOR
Watch band STRAP
Bring together UNITE
Item ARTICLE
Recently LATTERLY
Abominable snowman YETI
Salad ingredient TOMATO
Scottish clan design TARTAN
Need to scratch ITCH
Cloudy OVERCAST
Shine faintly GLIMMER
Begin working SETTO
Whinny NEIGH
Paris underground METRO
Expel from a property EVICT
Egg-based dish OMELETTE
Toddlers TOTS
Of the far past ANCIENT
Exert personal influence PULLSTRINGS
Serving spoon LADLE
Submissive unresisting attitude RESIGNATION
Ball game LACROSSE
Device, appliance MACHINE
Each EVERY
Change ALTER
Polluted mist SMOG