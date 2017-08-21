Mirror Quick Crossword Answers August 22nd 2017

admin Mirror Quick

Clue Solution
Joblessness UNEMPLOYMENT
Cloud type STRATUS
Levy TITHE
Nobleman DUKE
Eye membrane RETINA
Aromatic spice CUMIN
Evening meal DINNER
Conspiracy PLOT
Most terrible WORST
Obstacle on a motor-racing track CHICANE
Tall fur helmet BEARSKIN
Malice SPITE
Affected by love for SMITTEN
Insect GNAT
Topsy-turvy UPSIDEDOWN
Division of a large organisation DEPARTMENT
Belonging to us OUR
Rend RIP
Doomed, unlucky ILLFATED
Confirm, attest to CERTIFY
Cake decoration ICING
Skinflint MISER
Stink REEK