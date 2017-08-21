Mirror Quick Crossword Answers August 22nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick August 22nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Joblessness
|UNEMPLOYMENT
|Cloud type
|STRATUS
|Levy
|TITHE
|Nobleman
|DUKE
|Eye membrane
|RETINA
|Aromatic spice
|CUMIN
|Evening meal
|DINNER
|Conspiracy
|PLOT
|Most terrible
|WORST
|Obstacle on a motor-racing track
|CHICANE
|Tall fur helmet
|BEARSKIN
|Malice
|SPITE
|Affected by love for
|SMITTEN
|Insect
|GNAT
|Topsy-turvy
|UPSIDEDOWN
|Division of a large organisation
|DEPARTMENT
|Belonging to us
|OUR
|Rend
|RIP
|Doomed, unlucky
|ILLFATED
|Confirm, attest to
|CERTIFY
|Cake decoration
|ICING
|Skinflint
|MISER
|Stink
|REEK