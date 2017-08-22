Mirror Quick Crossword Answers August 23rd 2017

admin Mirror Quick

Clue Solution
From childhood MANANDBOY
Slightly open AJAR
Fatherly PATERNAL
Soak DRENCH
Of a town URBAN
Universal remedy CUREALL
Immediately payable DUE
One who shoes horses FARRIER
Mass of bees SWARM
Antenna AERIAL
Special affection for someone SOFTSPOT
Religious sisters NUNS
Study of heavenly bodies ASTRONOMY
Manacles HANDCUFFS
Cheese type CAMEMBERT
Greek letter ALPHA
Object from an earlier period ANTIQUE
Grime DIRT
Gemstone OPAL
Roomy CAPACIOUS
Innocent BLAMELESS
Vicious dog CUR
Expressionless DEADPAN
Fact DATUM
Jumps on one foot HOPS
Mix with a spoon STIR