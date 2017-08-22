Mirror Quick Crossword Answers August 23rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick August 23rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|From childhood
|MANANDBOY
|Slightly open
|AJAR
|Fatherly
|PATERNAL
|Soak
|DRENCH
|Of a town
|URBAN
|Universal remedy
|CUREALL
|Immediately payable
|DUE
|One who shoes horses
|FARRIER
|Mass of bees
|SWARM
|Antenna
|AERIAL
|Special affection for someone
|SOFTSPOT
|Religious sisters
|NUNS
|Study of heavenly bodies
|ASTRONOMY
|Manacles
|HANDCUFFS
|Cheese type
|CAMEMBERT
|Greek letter
|ALPHA
|Object from an earlier period
|ANTIQUE
|Grime
|DIRT
|Gemstone
|OPAL
|Roomy
|CAPACIOUS
|Innocent
|BLAMELESS
|Vicious dog
|CUR
|Expressionless
|DEADPAN
|Fact
|DATUM
|Jumps on one foot
|HOPS
|Mix with a spoon
|STIR