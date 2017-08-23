Mirror Quick Crossword Answers August 24th 2017

Mirror Quick August 24th 2017 Crossword

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Stoppered bottle DECANTER
Walks with difficulty LIMPS
Small amount SMATTERING
Completeness ENTIRETY
Eye colour BLUE
Movie FILM
Start COMMENCE
Easily seen or detected NOTICEABLE
Shirt part LAPEL
Of late RECENTLY
Jeans fabric DENIM
State without proof ALLEGE
Undergoes a slight decline DIPS
Bread salesman BAKER
Lad STRIPLING
Sturdy walking shoe BROGUE
Knowing smile SMIRK
Track and field events ATHLETICS
Cardinal number TWO
Odour SMELL
Ostentatious clothes or decoration FINERY
Symbol EMBLEM
Barely sufficient SCANT
Afflicts AILS
Lack of difficulty EASE