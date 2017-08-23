Mirror Quick Crossword Answers August 24th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick August 24th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Stoppered bottle
|DECANTER
|Walks with difficulty
|LIMPS
|Small amount
|SMATTERING
|Completeness
|ENTIRETY
|Eye colour
|BLUE
|Movie
|FILM
|Start
|COMMENCE
|Easily seen or detected
|NOTICEABLE
|Shirt part
|LAPEL
|Of late
|RECENTLY
|Jeans fabric
|DENIM
|State without proof
|ALLEGE
|Undergoes a slight decline
|DIPS
|Bread salesman
|BAKER
|Lad
|STRIPLING
|Sturdy walking shoe
|BROGUE
|Knowing smile
|SMIRK
|Track and field events
|ATHLETICS
|Cardinal number
|TWO
|Odour
|SMELL
|Ostentatious clothes or decoration
|FINERY
|Symbol
|EMBLEM
|Barely sufficient
|SCANT
|Afflicts
|AILS
|Lack of difficulty
|EASE