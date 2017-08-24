Mirror Quick Crossword Answers August 25th 2017

Clue Solution
Absurd RIDICULOUS
Oriental EASTERN
Lowest or deepest point NADIR
Pointed tooth FANG
Girl LASS
Lair DEN
Bacon slice RASHER
Result from COMEOF
Deed ACT
Cut with an axe CHOP
Twelve months YEAR
Leader or ruler of a people CHIEF
Let go RELEASE
Begrudges RESENTS
Food that a person habitually eats DIET
Heavy cloth CANVAS
Bet against heavy odds LONGSHOT
Past tense of undo UNDID
Artistic or dramatic production PERFORMANCE
Smoked sausage FRANKFURTER
Tranquil PEACEFUL
Gemstone EMERALD
Grief or deep sadness SORROW
Both times TWICE
Jumping insect FLEA