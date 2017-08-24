Mirror Quick Crossword Answers August 25th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick August 25th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Absurd
|RIDICULOUS
|Oriental
|EASTERN
|Lowest or deepest point
|NADIR
|Pointed tooth
|FANG
|Girl
|LASS
|Lair
|DEN
|Bacon slice
|RASHER
|Result from
|COMEOF
|Deed
|ACT
|Cut with an axe
|CHOP
|Twelve months
|YEAR
|Leader or ruler of a people
|CHIEF
|Let go
|RELEASE
|Begrudges
|RESENTS
|Food that a person habitually eats
|DIET
|Heavy cloth
|CANVAS
|Bet against heavy odds
|LONGSHOT
|Past tense of undo
|UNDID
|Artistic or dramatic production
|PERFORMANCE
|Smoked sausage
|FRANKFURTER
|Tranquil
|PEACEFUL
|Gemstone
|EMERALD
|Grief or deep sadness
|SORROW
|Both times
|TWICE
|Jumping insect
|FLEA