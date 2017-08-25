Mirror Quick Crossword Answers August 26th 2017

Clue Solution
Fundamental nature ESSENCE
Automaton ROBOT
Noisy, vulgarly obvious BLATANT
Visit informally and briefly DROPBY
Decorate ADORN
Lather SUDS
Under discussion ATISSUE
Wiccan PAGAN
Indefinitely great number MYRIAD
Preserves after death EMBALMS
Objectives GOALS
Not perceived by the ear UNHEARD
Unity and mutual support SOLIDARITY
Outer EXTERNAL
Traffic marker CONE
Sixty minutes HOUR
Ceremonial splendour POMP
Thick DENSE
Garment type BODYWARMER
Any animal with two feet BIPED
Place apart SEPARATE
Black bird ROOK
Competent ABLE
Portent OMEN