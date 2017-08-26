Mirror Quick Crossword Answers August 27th 2017

Clue Solution
Viewed as a whole COLLECTIVELY
Say in passing MENTION
Shinbone TIBIA
Employs USES
Japanese dwarf tree BONSAI
Senior member DOYEN
Chucks TOSSES
Big cat LION
Lubricated OILED
Spear with three prongs TRIDENT
Large inflatable structure BOUNCYCASTLE
Lukewarm TEPID
Endure STAND
Round of applause OVATION
Stout stick CLUB
Process of burning COMBUSTION
Puppet worked with strings MARIONETTE
Lettuce COS
Wager BET
Spike heel STILETTO
Cul-de-sac DEADEND
Remains STAYS
Backless sofa DIVAN
Appearance LOOK