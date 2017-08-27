Mirror Quick Crossword Answers August 28th 2017

admin Mirror Quick

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick August 28th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Australian wild dog DINGO
Push roughly SHOVE
Perfect IDEAL
On the point of ABOUTTO
Infirmary HOSPITAL
Grain husks BRAN
In addition ASWELL
Subtle difference NUANCE
Sound made by escaping air HISS
Deadlock, stalemate STANDOFF
Do surgery OPERATE
Synagogue minister RABBI
Furious ANGRY
Rush, outpouring SPATE
Articles ITEMS
Easily tricked GULLIBLE
One with experience VETERAN
Haute couture HIGHFASHION
Of birth NATAL
Forged COUNTERFEIT
Person finishing second RUNNERUP
Cowboy film WESTERN
Soak in liquid STEEP
Just, unbiased FAIR