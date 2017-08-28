Mirror Quick Crossword Answers August 29th 2017

admin Mirror Quick

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick August 29th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Smooth progress PLAINSAILING
Toasted snack CRUMPET
Corrosive substance ACID
Rank STATUS
Paved garden area PATIO
Detain during wartime INTERN
Unruly child BRAT
Easily-creased fabric LINEN
Ancient ARCHAIC
Wrangle or dispute at length ARGUETHETOSS
Nudist NATURIST
Breaks suddenly SNAPS
Christmas show? PANTO
Near CLOSETO
Data INFO
Minor sin or petty fault PECCADILLO
Basic realities BRASSTACKS
Football supporter FAN
Drink gingerly SIP
Bullfighter TOREADOR
Part of speech PRONOUN
Flavour TASTE
Threaded fastener SCREW
Infamous Roman emperor NERO