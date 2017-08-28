Mirror Quick Crossword Answers August 29th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick August 29th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Smooth progress
|PLAINSAILING
|Toasted snack
|CRUMPET
|Corrosive substance
|ACID
|Rank
|STATUS
|Paved garden area
|PATIO
|Detain during wartime
|INTERN
|Unruly child
|BRAT
|Easily-creased fabric
|LINEN
|Ancient
|ARCHAIC
|Wrangle or dispute at length
|ARGUETHETOSS
|Nudist
|NATURIST
|Breaks suddenly
|SNAPS
|Christmas show?
|PANTO
|Near
|CLOSETO
|Data
|INFO
|Minor sin or petty fault
|PECCADILLO
|Basic realities
|BRASSTACKS
|Football supporter
|FAN
|Drink gingerly
|SIP
|Bullfighter
|TOREADOR
|Part of speech
|PRONOUN
|Flavour
|TASTE
|Threaded fastener
|SCREW
|Infamous Roman emperor
|NERO