Mirror Quick Crossword Answers August 30th 2017

Pleasant to taste PALATABLE
Pit MINE
Feeling no fear or anxiety UNAFRAID
Spade-like tool SHOVEL
Dosh MONEY
Without exception BARNONE
Total SUM
Stinging plants NETTLES
Steering device WHEEL
Contemporary MODERN
Horse-riding event GYMKHANA
Forehead BROW
Restore to a former rank REINSTATE
State of finding something funny AMUSEMENT
Disguised INCOGNITO
Grown-up ADULT
Word puzzle ANAGRAM
Atmosphere AURA
Den LAIR
Become disillusioned LOSEHEART
Famous WELLKNOWN
Public transport vehicle BUS
Navigational instrument SEXTANT
Fashionable and upmarket SMART
Exaggerated publicity HYPE
Flay SKIN