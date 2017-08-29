Mirror Quick Crossword Answers August 30th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick August 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Pleasant to taste
|PALATABLE
|Pit
|MINE
|Feeling no fear or anxiety
|UNAFRAID
|Spade-like tool
|SHOVEL
|Dosh
|MONEY
|Without exception
|BARNONE
|Total
|SUM
|Stinging plants
|NETTLES
|Steering device
|WHEEL
|Contemporary
|MODERN
|Horse-riding event
|GYMKHANA
|Forehead
|BROW
|Restore to a former rank
|REINSTATE
|State of finding something funny
|AMUSEMENT
|Disguised
|INCOGNITO
|Grown-up
|ADULT
|Word puzzle
|ANAGRAM
|Atmosphere
|AURA
|Den
|LAIR
|Become disillusioned
|LOSEHEART
|Famous
|WELLKNOWN
|Public transport vehicle
|BUS
|Navigational instrument
|SEXTANT
|Fashionable and upmarket
|SMART
|Exaggerated publicity
|HYPE
|Flay
|SKIN