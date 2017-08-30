Mirror Quick Crossword Answers August 31st 2017

Vulgar CRUDE
Entire COMPLETE
Motionless STILL
Position of avoiding attention LOWPROFILE
Game plan STRATEGY
Scorch CHAR
Egress EXIT
Woodland plant BLUEBELL
In direct competition HEADTOHEAD
Midday meal LUNCH
Definite CLEARCUT
Guide STEER
World or universe COSMOS
Cloudy DULL
Broth SOUP
Cutlery item SPOON
Overjoyed DELIGHTED
Shooting star METEOR
Of great height LOFTY
Annoys IRRITATES
Congeal GEL
Of the foot PEDAL
Moral principles ETHICS
Suds LATHER
Begin START
Amount of fish caught HAUL
Household dirt DUST