Mirror Quick Crossword Answers August 3rd 2017

admin Mirror Quick

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick August 3rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Unruly children (5) BRATS
Suave, refined (8) SPED
Cuban dance (5) HOODWINK
Brass neck (10) BURST
Material placed beneath a carpet (8) STEIN
Intend (4) TUBE
Went fast (4) COUNT
Dupe (8) DAREDEVIL
Exact opposite (10) ADJECTIVE
Rupture (5) STATIC
Complicated (8) KITTEN
Earthenware beer mug (5) STALL
Writing desk (6) BRATS
Cylinder (4) DEBONAIR
Expensive (4) RUMBA
Add up (5) EFFRONTERY
Recklessly bold person (9) UNDERLAY
Colouring stick (6) MEAN
Burning (5) ANTITHESIS
Part of speech (9) INVOLVED
Fuss (3) BUREAU
Improvised (2,3) DEAR
Electrical interference (6) COUNT
Young cat (6) CRAYON
Play for time (5) AFIRE
Water jug (4) ADO
Fat used in cooking (4) ADLIB