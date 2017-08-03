Mirror Quick Crossword Answers August 4th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick August 4th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Form of motor sport (10)
|RALLYCROSS
|Small falcon (7)
|ADJUST
|Thorny bush with coconut-scented flowers (5)
|GOD
|Speech defect (4)
|CALM
|Having little money (4)
|DATA
|Pitch (3)
|RIDER
|Final result (6)
|BEFOREHAND
|Adapt (6)
|RESISTS
|Deity (3)
|RAGTRADE
|Serene (4)
|SKULDUGGERY
|Information (4)
|REGRETTABLY
|Jockey (5)
|UNARMED
|Relating to heat (7)
|BLITHE
|In advance (10)
|DODGE
|Withstands (7)
|RALLYCROSS
|Decoy (4)
|KESTREL
|Snooker ball colour (6)
|GORSE
|Clothing business (3,5)
|LISP
|Swagger (5)
|POOR
|Underhand dealing (11)
|TAR
|Unfortunately (11)
|UPSHOT
|Piece for soloist and orchestra (8)
|THERMAL
|Without weapons (7)
|LURE
|Very happy or cheerful (6)
|YELLOW
|Sidestep (5)
|STRUT
|Sixth Greek letter (4)
|CONCERTO