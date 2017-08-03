Mirror Quick Crossword Answers August 4th 2017

admin Mirror Quick

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick August 4th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Form of motor sport (10) RALLYCROSS
Small falcon (7) ADJUST
Thorny bush with coconut-scented flowers (5) GOD
Speech defect (4) CALM
Having little money (4) DATA
Pitch (3) RIDER
Final result (6) BEFOREHAND
Adapt (6) RESISTS
Deity (3) RAGTRADE
Serene (4) SKULDUGGERY
Information (4) REGRETTABLY
Jockey (5) UNARMED
Relating to heat (7) BLITHE
In advance (10) DODGE
Withstands (7) RALLYCROSS
Decoy (4) KESTREL
Snooker ball colour (6) GORSE
Clothing business (3,5) LISP
Swagger (5) POOR
Underhand dealing (11) TAR
Unfortunately (11) UPSHOT
Piece for soloist and orchestra (8) THERMAL
Without weapons (7) LURE
Very happy or cheerful (6) YELLOW
Sidestep (5) STRUT
Sixth Greek letter (4) CONCERTO