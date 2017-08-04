Mirror Quick Crossword Answers August 5th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick August 5th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Soldiers on horseback (7)
|CAVALRY
|Remembrance flower (5)
|LECTERN
|Smoker’s item (7)
|LEVY
|Native American (6)
|SWING
|Sheep’s cry (5)
|MOURNER
|Wound mark (4)
|COMPETE
|Sloping reading desk (7)
|ABSOLUTELY
|Impose and collect a tax (4)
|ACTUALLY
|Playground item (5)
|REAR
|Punctuation mark (6)
|HOOP
|Person at a funeral (7)
|ACORN
|Child’s magazine (5)
|SNOWDROP
|Engage in a contest (7)
|POOL
|Completely (10)
|POPPY
|Really (8)
|ASHTRAY
|Bring up (4)
|APACHE
|Rigid circular band (4)
|BLEAT
|Heroic (4)
|SCAR
|Common viper (5)
|SWING
|Providential (6-4)
|HYPHEN
|Oak tree fruit (5)
|COMIC
|Spring flower (8)
|COMPETE
|Puddle of water (4)
|EPIC
|Heinous (4)
|ADDER
|Mediocre (2-2)
|HEAVENSENT