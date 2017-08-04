Mirror Quick Crossword Answers August 5th 2017

admin Mirror Quick

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick August 5th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Soldiers on horseback (7) CAVALRY
Remembrance flower (5) LECTERN
Smoker’s item (7) LEVY
Native American (6) SWING
Sheep’s cry (5) MOURNER
Wound mark (4) COMPETE
Sloping reading desk (7) ABSOLUTELY
Impose and collect a tax (4) ACTUALLY
Playground item (5) REAR
Punctuation mark (6) HOOP
Person at a funeral (7) ACORN
Child’s magazine (5) SNOWDROP
Engage in a contest (7) POOL
Completely (10) POPPY
Really (8) ASHTRAY
Bring up (4) APACHE
Rigid circular band (4) BLEAT
Heroic (4) SCAR
Common viper (5) SWING
Providential (6-4) HYPHEN
Oak tree fruit (5) COMIC
Spring flower (8) COMPETE
Puddle of water (4) EPIC
Heinous (4) ADDER
Mediocre (2-2) HEAVENSENT