Mirror Quick Crossword Answers August 9th 2017

Clue Solution
Shocking surprise BOMBSHELL
Very dry ARID
Dignified grace ELEGANCE
Roundabout route DETOUR
Major artery AORTA
Warship FRIGATE
Plaything TOY
Tanned and dressed hide LEATHER
Court case TRIAL
Indigenous NATIVE
Beekeeper APIARIST
Destroy RUIN
Onlooker BYSTANDER
American national bird PICTORIAL
Illustrated OPERA
Musical drama BREWERY
Place where beer is made HEAD
Bonce LICK
Spiteful WELLBEING
General health and happiness FOR
In favour of TENSION
Emotional strain UNTIE
Unfasten SPRY
Active and brisk RAFT