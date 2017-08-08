Mirror Quick Crossword Answers August 9th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick August 9th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Shocking surprise
|BOMBSHELL
|Very dry
|ARID
|Dignified grace
|ELEGANCE
|Roundabout route
|DETOUR
|Major artery
|AORTA
|Warship
|FRIGATE
|Plaything
|TOY
|Tanned and dressed hide
|LEATHER
|Court case
|TRIAL
|Indigenous
|NATIVE
|Beekeeper
|APIARIST
|Destroy
|RUIN
|Onlooker
|BYSTANDER
|American national bird
|PICTORIAL
|Illustrated
|OPERA
|Musical drama
|BREWERY
|Place where beer is made
|HEAD
|Bonce
|LICK
|Spiteful
|WELLBEING
|General health and happiness
|FOR
|In favour of
|TENSION
|Emotional strain
|UNTIE
|Unfasten
|SPRY
|Active and brisk
|RAFT