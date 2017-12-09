Mirror Quick Crossword Answers December 10th 2017

Clue Solution
Rapidly and in great numbers THICKANDFAST
System of raised writing BRAILLE
Jockey RIDER
Hearing organs EARS
Shoots from cover SNIPES
Finger or toe DIGIT
Bits PIECES
Code word for the letter P PAPA
At the right moment ONCUE
Hinders IMPEDES
Protestor DEMONSTRATOR
Dissent in opinion DISAGREE
Art SKILL
Heavenly messenger ANGEL
Deliberate insult AFFRONT
Second-hand USED
Cutlery item TABLESPOON
Interloper TRESPASSER
Belonging to him HIS
Cardinal number SIX
Praise PLAUDITS
Bring to maturity DEVELOP
Slightly drunk TIPSY
Musical drama OPERA