Mirror Quick Crossword Answers December 11th 2017

admin Mirror Quick

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick December 11th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Edges of a roof EAVES
Sacred song PSALM
Not a single person NOONE
Very light rain DRIZZLE
Hurdle OBSTACLE
Taverns INNS
Tune MELODY
Cake with layers of cream or fruit GATEAU
Carpet nail TACK
Stoppered glass container DECANTER
Vent or aperture ORIFICE
Bring together UNITE
Church council SYNOD
Rising or falling sharply STEEP
Particles of matter ATOMS
Gemstones EMERALDS
Top layer of earth SOIL
Small medicinal tablet LOZENGE
Data INFORMATION
Strangely ODDLY
Scottish rodent REDSQUIRREL
Slingshot CATAPULT
Fortunately LUCKILY
Horizontal LEVEL
Two times TWICE
Public open-air swimming pool LIDO