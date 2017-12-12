Mirror Quick Crossword Answers December 13th 2017

Clue Solution
Deliberate damaging of property VANDALISM
Paradise EDEN
Drinking tour of many bars PUBCRAWL
Worldwide GLOBAL
Month APRIL
Throb PULSATE
Large road vehicle BUS
Baseball term HOMERUN
Chasm ABYSS
Fixed allowance RATION
Negative aspect DOWNSIDE
Eyelid swelling STYE
Part of the day AFTERNOON
School subject GEOGRAPHY
Small airport or airfield AERODROME
Fruit type APPLE
Questionable DUBIOUS
Cooking fat LARD
Stitched SEWN
Maze LABYRINTH
Staff in an organisation PERSONNEL
Play on words PUN
Gold or silver in mass BULLION
Statement of beliefs CREDO
Block of bread LOAF
Formerly ONCE