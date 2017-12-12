Mirror Quick Crossword Answers December 13th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick December 13th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Deliberate damaging of property
|VANDALISM
|Paradise
|EDEN
|Drinking tour of many bars
|PUBCRAWL
|Worldwide
|GLOBAL
|Month
|APRIL
|Throb
|PULSATE
|Large road vehicle
|BUS
|Baseball term
|HOMERUN
|Chasm
|ABYSS
|Fixed allowance
|RATION
|Negative aspect
|DOWNSIDE
|Eyelid swelling
|STYE
|Part of the day
|AFTERNOON
|School subject
|GEOGRAPHY
|Small airport or airfield
|AERODROME
|Fruit type
|APPLE
|Questionable
|DUBIOUS
|Cooking fat
|LARD
|Stitched
|SEWN
|Maze
|LABYRINTH
|Staff in an organisation
|PERSONNEL
|Play on words
|PUN
|Gold or silver in mass
|BULLION
|Statement of beliefs
|CREDO
|Block of bread
|LOAF
|Formerly
|ONCE