Mirror Quick Crossword Answers December 14th 2017

Clue Solution
Having little weight LIGHT
Quarrel ARGUMENT
Great fear or apprehension DREAD
Indirect, circuitous ROUNDABOUT
Wizard or magician SORCERER
Whip LASH
Skin disorder ACNE
Salad dish COLESLAW
Risky or critical TOUCHANDGO
Rub out ERASE
Mishap ACCIDENT
Smacks SLAPS
Perceive with the ears HEAR
Songbird WREN
Rustic RURAL
Noteworthy MEMORABLE
Running pain STITCH
Twelve DOZEN
Declare formally PRONOUNCE
Tapering block WEDGE
Of the stars ASTRAL
Waterproof boots worn by anglers WADERS
Relative darkness SHADE
Not any NONE
Spoken or verbal ORAL