Mirror Quick Crossword Answers December 14th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick December 14th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Having little weight
|LIGHT
|Quarrel
|ARGUMENT
|Great fear or apprehension
|DREAD
|Indirect, circuitous
|ROUNDABOUT
|Wizard or magician
|SORCERER
|Whip
|LASH
|Skin disorder
|ACNE
|Salad dish
|COLESLAW
|Risky or critical
|TOUCHANDGO
|Rub out
|ERASE
|Mishap
|ACCIDENT
|Smacks
|SLAPS
|Perceive with the ears
|HEAR
|Songbird
|WREN
|Rustic
|RURAL
|Noteworthy
|MEMORABLE
|Running pain
|STITCH
|Twelve
|DOZEN
|Declare formally
|PRONOUNCE
|Tapering block
|WEDGE
|Of the stars
|ASTRAL
|Waterproof boots worn by anglers
|WADERS
|Relative darkness
|SHADE
|Not any
|NONE
|Spoken or verbal
|ORAL