Mirror Quick Crossword Answers December 15th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick December 15th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Ornamental
|DECORATIVE
|As a replacement or alternative
|INSTEAD
|Helicopter hub
|ROTOR
|Twelve months
|YEAR
|Level
|FLAT
|System of rules
|LAW
|One after the other
|INTURN
|Stick fast to
|CLEAVE
|Finish
|END
|Applaud
|CLAP
|Unit of length
|INCH
|Happening
|EVENT
|Card game
|CANASTA
|Cheese type
|GORGONZOLA
|Far away in space or time
|DISTANT
|Snooker rods
|CUES
|Conundrum
|RIDDLE
|Strangle
|THROTTLE
|Essential
|VITAL
|Cowardly
|LILYLIVERED
|Monarch
|CROWNEDHEAD
|Label showing the cost of an item
|PRICETAG
|Loss of memory
|AMNESIA
|Bird of prey
|FALCON
|Caused by
|DUETO
|Unfasten
|UNDO