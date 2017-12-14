Mirror Quick Crossword Answers December 15th 2017

Clue Solution
Ornamental DECORATIVE
As a replacement or alternative INSTEAD
Helicopter hub ROTOR
Twelve months YEAR
Level FLAT
System of rules LAW
One after the other INTURN
Stick fast to CLEAVE
Finish END
Applaud CLAP
Unit of length INCH
Happening EVENT
Card game CANASTA
Cheese type GORGONZOLA
Far away in space or time DISTANT
Snooker rods CUES
Conundrum RIDDLE
Strangle THROTTLE
Essential VITAL
Cowardly LILYLIVERED
Monarch CROWNEDHEAD
Label showing the cost of an item PRICETAG
Loss of memory AMNESIA
Bird of prey FALCON
Caused by DUETO
Unfasten UNDO