Mirror Quick Crossword Answers December 16th 2017

Clue Solution
Careful and prudent with money THRIFTY
Church gangway AISLE
Photographer SNAPPER
Dilapidated SHABBY
Denim trousers JEANS
One from the Middle East? ARAB
Lockjaw TETANUS
Third Greek letter GAMMA
Swiss wooden house CHALET
Gift PRESENT
Raising agent YEAST
In pieces ASUNDER
From now on HENCEFORTH
Exemption from punishment IMPUNITY
Golf pegs TEES
Wealthy RICH
Unsightly fat FLAB
Holy person SAINT
Dessert type BLANCMANGE
Small Eurasian mammal STOAT
Hit man ASSASSIN
Prayer ending AMEN
Gaelic ERSE
Gives weapons to ARMS