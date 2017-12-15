Mirror Quick Crossword Answers December 16th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick December 16th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Careful and prudent with money
|THRIFTY
|Church gangway
|AISLE
|Photographer
|SNAPPER
|Dilapidated
|SHABBY
|Denim trousers
|JEANS
|One from the Middle East?
|ARAB
|Lockjaw
|TETANUS
|Third Greek letter
|GAMMA
|Swiss wooden house
|CHALET
|Gift
|PRESENT
|Raising agent
|YEAST
|In pieces
|ASUNDER
|From now on
|HENCEFORTH
|Exemption from punishment
|IMPUNITY
|Golf pegs
|TEES
|Wealthy
|RICH
|Unsightly fat
|FLAB
|Holy person
|SAINT
|Dessert type
|BLANCMANGE
|Small Eurasian mammal
|STOAT
|Hit man
|ASSASSIN
|Prayer ending
|AMEN
|Gaelic
|ERSE
|Gives weapons to
|ARMS