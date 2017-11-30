Mirror Quick Crossword Answers December 1st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick December 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Decorative sewing
|EMBROIDERY
|Watch carefully
|OBSERVE
|Of sound or hearing
|AUDIO
|Quiet spell
|LULL
|Bushy hairstyle
|AFRO
|Lyric poem
|ODE
|Long tapering flag
|PENNON
|Social outcast
|PARIAH
|Cheese type
|EDAM
|Knitting yarn
|WOOL
|Corner
|ANGLE
|Pumas
|COUGARS
|Gainful
|PROFITABLE
|Fifth Greek letter
|EPSILON
|Outer covering of a tree
|BARK
|Unique or remarkable event
|ONEOFF
|Slanting, oblique
|DIAGONAL
|Cowboy show
|RODEO
|School crossing warden
|LOLLIPOPMAN
|Despite that
|NONETHELESS
|Unable to sing in tune
|TONEDEAF
|Place apart
|ISOLATE
|Surgical knife
|LANCET
|Bet
|WAGER
|Unfeeling
|NUMB