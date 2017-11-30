Mirror Quick Crossword Answers December 1st 2017

Clue Solution
Decorative sewing EMBROIDERY
Watch carefully OBSERVE
Of sound or hearing AUDIO
Quiet spell LULL
Bushy hairstyle AFRO
Lyric poem ODE
Long tapering flag PENNON
Social outcast PARIAH
Cheese type EDAM
Knitting yarn WOOL
Corner ANGLE
Pumas COUGARS
Gainful PROFITABLE
Fifth Greek letter EPSILON
Outer covering of a tree BARK
Unique or remarkable event ONEOFF
Slanting, oblique DIAGONAL
Cowboy show RODEO
School crossing warden LOLLIPOPMAN
Despite that NONETHELESS
Unable to sing in tune TONEDEAF
Place apart ISOLATE
Surgical knife LANCET
Bet WAGER
Unfeeling NUMB