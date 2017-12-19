Mirror Quick Crossword Answers December 20th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick December 20th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Obligatory
|MANDATORY
|Big cat
|LION
|Spectator
|ONLOOKER
|Minor earthquake
|TREMOR
|Complete
|UTTER
|In office (of an MP)
|SITTING
|Receptacle for rubbish
|BIN
|One who cuts up and sells meat
|BUTCHER
|Ski slope
|PISTE
|Symbol
|EMBLEM
|Brief pause for rest
|BREATHER
|Norse god
|ODIN
|Cleansing agent
|DETERGENT
|Clumsy
|ALLTHUMBS
|Insignificant person or thing
|NONENTITY
|Oak tree fruit
|ACORN
|Marine mammal
|DOLPHIN
|Sound a horn
|TOOT
|Stink
|REEK
|Wife of the American president
|FIRSTLADY
|Harmony in opinion
|AGREEMENT
|Male teacher
|SIR
|Wrestling hold
|BEARHUG
|TV repeat
|RERUN
|Strong impulse
|URGE
|Hay bundle
|BALE