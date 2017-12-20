Mirror Quick Crossword Answers December 21st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick December 21st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Phantom or visitant
|GHOST
|Railway coach
|CARRIAGE
|Sailing boat
|SLOOP
|Slapstick comedy prop
|BANANASKIN
|Indicate
|POINTOUT
|Leg joint
|KNEE
|Leak like a tap
|DRIP
|Witty retort
|REPARTEE
|Regardless of circumstances
|INANYEVENT
|Pulsate
|THROB
|Gifted
|TALENTED
|Strong thread or string
|TWINE
|Newsmonger
|GOSSIP
|Lazy person
|SLOB
|Information
|DATA
|Tyre surface
|TREAD
|Sharp reprimand
|TALKINGTO
|Meeting of spiritualists
|SEANCE
|Italian food
|PASTA
|Likewise
|SIMILARLY
|Employ
|USE
|Swoon
|FAINT
|Delicate or elegant
|DAINTY
|Not harmful to consume
|EDIBLE
|Scavenging animal
|HYENA
|Look at
|VIEW
|Unfreeze
|THAW