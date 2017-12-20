Mirror Quick Crossword Answers December 21st 2017

Clue Solution
Phantom or visitant GHOST
Railway coach CARRIAGE
Sailing boat SLOOP
Slapstick comedy prop BANANASKIN
Indicate POINTOUT
Leg joint KNEE
Leak like a tap DRIP
Witty retort REPARTEE
Regardless of circumstances INANYEVENT
Pulsate THROB
Gifted TALENTED
Strong thread or string TWINE
Newsmonger GOSSIP
Lazy person SLOB
Information DATA
Tyre surface TREAD
Sharp reprimand TALKINGTO
Meeting of spiritualists SEANCE
Italian food PASTA
Likewise SIMILARLY
Employ USE
Swoon FAINT
Delicate or elegant DAINTY
Not harmful to consume EDIBLE
Scavenging animal HYENA
Look at VIEW
Unfreeze THAW