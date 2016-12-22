Mirror Quick Crossword Answers December 23rd 2016

admin Mirror Quick

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick December 23rd 2016 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Far DISTANT
Elevated RAISED
Egg white ALBUMEN
Cut-price event SALE
Majority MOST
Derange ADDLE
Stretched tight TAUT
Ogle LEER
Bury INTER
Repair MEND
Thick lawn weed MOSS
Chants INTONES
Colonise SETTLE
Female deity GODDESS
Liberate FREE
Overlook MISSOUT
Distributed DEALT
Unoccupied IDLE
Moves heavily TRUNDLES
Painful TENDER
Rock found in space ASTEROID
Male MAN
Thickness DENSITY
Guided LED
Exhausting TIRING
Biblical figure MOSES
Untidy state MESS
Sense FEEL