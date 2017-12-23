Mirror Quick Crossword Answers December 24th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick December 24th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|On the spot
|THEREANDTHEN
|Whole number
|INTEGER
|Calm dignified manner
|POISE
|Bird of peace
|DOVE
|Made hot
|HEATED
|Purchaser
|BUYER
|Lent out
|ONLOAN
|Based on fact
|TRUE
|Pallid
|ASHEN
|Lower back pain
|LUMBAGO
|Object of permanent ridicule
|STANDINGJOKE
|Joyful celebration
|FESTIVAL
|Whinny
|NEIGH
|Enraged
|ANGRY
|Plug or bung
|STOPPER
|Military cap
|KEPI
|Wisdom tooth
|THIRDMOLAR
|Intrusive
|MEDDLESOME
|Religious sister
|NUN
|Folded fabric edge
|HEM
|Aromatic herb
|TARRAGON
|Without exception
|BARNONE
|Having a delicate, slender build
|ELFIN
|Mental picture
|IMAGE
|Detest
|HATE