Mirror Quick Crossword Answers December 24th 2017

Clue Solution
On the spot THEREANDTHEN
Whole number INTEGER
Calm dignified manner POISE
Bird of peace DOVE
Made hot HEATED
Purchaser BUYER
Lent out ONLOAN
Based on fact TRUE
Pallid ASHEN
Lower back pain LUMBAGO
Object of permanent ridicule STANDINGJOKE
Joyful celebration FESTIVAL
Whinny NEIGH
Enraged ANGRY
Plug or bung STOPPER
Military cap KEPI
Wisdom tooth THIRDMOLAR
Intrusive MEDDLESOME
Religious sister NUN
Folded fabric edge HEM
Aromatic herb TARRAGON
Without exception BARNONE
Having a delicate, slender build ELFIN
Mental picture IMAGE
Detest HATE