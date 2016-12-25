Mirror Quick Crossword Answers December 26th 2016

Clue Solution
Woman’s name WILMA
Precise EXACT
Craft ART
Hypnotic state TRANCE
Talon CLAW
Angler’s stick ROD
Referee ARBITER
Eccentric OFFBEAT
Hair FUR
Portent OMEN
Deserved EARNED
Secret agent SPY
Horseman RIDER
Mock TEASE
Artist’s medium WATERCOLOUR
Male MAN
Curve ARC
Apportion ALLOT
Thames landmark TOWERBRIDGE
Rip TEAR
As well as AND
Primate APE
Section BIT
Ogre FIEND
Eras AGES
Amusement FUN
Suitable APT
Grain RYE