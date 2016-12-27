Mirror Quick Crossword Answers December 28th 2016

admin Mirror Quick

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick December 28th 2016 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Grasp HOLD
Deities GODS
Geometric shape CONE
Verse ODES
Lubricants OILS
Far DISTANT
Tavern INN
Metal links ERODE
Series CHAIN
Upright ERECT
Tribe member? ELDER
Anger IRE
Performance RECITAL
Rescue SAVE
Weary TIRE
Surrender CEDE
Party-giver HOST
Stair STEP
Coat part HOOD
Untruths LIES
Nobody NOONE
Solidify GEL
Astound STUN
Saltpetre NITRE
Vacillate DITHER
Sedate STAID
Edge SIDE
Flower liquid NECTAR
Planet’s path ORBIT
Beers ALES
Impudence NERVE
Water plants REEDS
Unit of length INCH
Shade TINT
Jump LEAP
Behave ACT