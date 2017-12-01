Mirror Quick Crossword Answers December 2nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick December 2nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Short growth of beard
|STUBBLE
|Comedian
|COMIC
|Unprofessional
|AMATEUR
|Only just
|BARELY
|Sits for an artist
|POSES
|Manufacture
|MAKE
|Feeler
|ANTENNA
|Very small
|TINY
|Female relative
|NIECE
|Expel from a country
|DEPORT
|Technical drawing
|DIAGRAM
|Stupid
|APISH
|Ultra
|EXTREME
|Percussion instrument
|TAMBOURINE
|Incidentally
|BYTHEWAY
|Noisy
|LOUD
|Cycle of work duties
|ROTA
|Eight furlongs
|MILE
|Devoid of text
|BLANK
|Perfectly
|LIKEACHARM
|Begin
|START
|Swing the lead
|MALINGER
|Long tube
|PIPE
|Corrode
|RUST
|Curse to bad luck
|JINX