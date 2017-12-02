Mirror Quick Crossword Answers December 3rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick December 3rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Motley, unkempt
|RAGGLETAGGLE
|Inhabitant of a city or town
|CITIZEN
|Imperial unit of weight
|OUNCE
|Use the teeth on
|BITE
|Drinking vessel
|TEACUP
|Cavities
|HOLES
|Paper hanky
|TISSUE
|Second Greek letter
|BETA
|Happen
|OCCUR
|Seems, looks
|APPEARS
|Pause or respite
|INTERMISSION
|Excites, troubles
|AGITATES
|Strong fire or flame
|BLAZE
|Stench
|STINK
|Disregards
|IGNORES
|Scottish valley
|GLEN
|Lowest possible level
|ROCKBOTTOM
|Monitor or watch closely
|KEEPTABSON
|Enemy
|FOE
|Cardinal number
|TEN
|Climbing plant
|CLEMATIS
|Rushed
|HURRIED
|Molten rock
|MAGMA
|Muscular contraction
|SPASM
|US coin
|CENT