Mirror Quick Crossword Answers December 3rd 2017

Clue Solution
Motley, unkempt RAGGLETAGGLE
Inhabitant of a city or town CITIZEN
Imperial unit of weight OUNCE
Use the teeth on BITE
Drinking vessel TEACUP
Cavities HOLES
Paper hanky TISSUE
Second Greek letter BETA
Happen OCCUR
Seems, looks APPEARS
Pause or respite INTERMISSION
Excites, troubles AGITATES
Strong fire or flame BLAZE
Stench STINK
Disregards IGNORES
Scottish valley GLEN
Lowest possible level ROCKBOTTOM
Monitor or watch closely KEEPTABSON
Enemy FOE
Cardinal number TEN
Climbing plant CLEMATIS
Rushed HURRIED
Molten rock MAGMA
Muscular contraction SPASM
US coin CENT