Mirror Quick Crossword Answers December 4th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Of the kidneys
|RENAL
|Snapshot
|PHOTO
|Minimum
|LEAST
|Nightclub drink?
|ALCOPOP
|Borrowing charge
|INTEREST
|Missile fired from a gun
|BULLET
|Rise and fall of the sea
|TIDE
|Shiner
|BLACKEYE
|Hermit
|RECLUSE
|Power
|FORCE
|Additional
|EXTRA
|Precise
|EXACT
|Second self
|ALTEREGO
|Chop wildly
|HACK
|Usual, expected
|TYPICAL
|Promising beginning
|FLYINGSTART
|Lariat
|LASSO
|Device for setting horizontal surfaces
|SPIRITLEVEL
|Speedy but inadequate solution
|QUICKFIX
|Fundamental
|RADICAL
|Drain (a radiator)
|BLEED
|Mistake
|ERROR
|Sixth month
|JUNE