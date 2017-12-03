Mirror Quick Crossword Answers December 4th 2017

Clue Solution
Of the kidneys RENAL
Snapshot PHOTO
Minimum LEAST
Nightclub drink? ALCOPOP
Borrowing charge INTEREST
Missile fired from a gun BULLET
Rise and fall of the sea TIDE
Shiner BLACKEYE
Hermit RECLUSE
Power FORCE
Additional EXTRA
Precise EXACT
Second self ALTEREGO
Chop wildly HACK
Usual, expected TYPICAL
Promising beginning FLYINGSTART
Lariat LASSO
Device for setting horizontal surfaces SPIRITLEVEL
Speedy but inadequate solution QUICKFIX
Fundamental RADICAL
Drain (a radiator) BLEED
Mistake ERROR
Sixth month JUNE