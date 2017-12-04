Mirror Quick Crossword Answers December 5th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick December 5th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Community support professional
|SOCIALWORKER
|Alluring charm and fascination
|GLAMOUR
|Imitate
|MIMIC
|Revise
|EDIT
|Japanese dwarf tree
|BONSAI
|Form of protest
|SITIN
|Middle Eastern language
|ARABIC
|Gratis
|FREE
|Throw out of school
|EXPEL
|Toasted snack
|CRUMPET
|In perfect condition
|SOUNDASABELL
|Form of neuralgia
|SCIATICA
|Claw
|TALON
|Deep red
|CRIMSON
|Smile broadly
|BEAM
|Sets apart from others
|SEGREGATES
|Unintentional
|ACCIDENTAL
|Facial twitch
|TIC
|Piece
|BIT
|Moral objections
|SCRUPLES
|Brother or sister
|SIBLING
|Large sea
|OCEAN
|Wall painting
|MURAL
|Walk heavily
|PLOD