Mirror Quick Crossword Answers December 5th 2017

Clue Solution
Community support professional SOCIALWORKER
Alluring charm and fascination GLAMOUR
Imitate MIMIC
Revise EDIT
Japanese dwarf tree BONSAI
Form of protest SITIN
Middle Eastern language ARABIC
Gratis FREE
Throw out of school EXPEL
Toasted snack CRUMPET
In perfect condition SOUNDASABELL
Form of neuralgia SCIATICA
Claw TALON
Deep red CRIMSON
Smile broadly BEAM
Sets apart from others SEGREGATES
Unintentional ACCIDENTAL
Facial twitch TIC
Piece BIT
Moral objections SCRUPLES
Brother or sister SIBLING
Large sea OCEAN
Wall painting MURAL
Walk heavily PLOD