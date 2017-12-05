Mirror Quick Crossword Answers December 6th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick December 6th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Transmit
|BROADCAST
|Ear part
|LOBE
|Soak
|SATURATE
|Code word for the letter J
|JULIET
|Romantic appointments
|DATES
|Of the sense of touch
|TACTILE
|Male offspring
|SON
|Cheapest class of air or rail travel
|ECONOMY
|Seat
|CHAIR
|Wears away
|ERODES
|Errors
|MISTAKES
|Be on fire
|BURN
|Frantic
|DESPERATE
|Rash, unwise
|ILLJUDGED
|Annulment
|ABOLITION
|Out of practice
|RUSTY
|Craftsman
|ARTISAN
|Heal
|CURE
|Satisfy
|SATE
|Form of cricket
|TIPANDRUN
|Stand for
|REPRESENT
|Plaything
|TOY
|Loud kiss
|SMACKER
|Restore to zero
|RESET
|Sagacious
|WISE
|Halt
|STOP