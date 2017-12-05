Mirror Quick Crossword Answers December 6th 2017

admin Mirror Quick

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick December 6th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Transmit BROADCAST
Ear part LOBE
Soak SATURATE
Code word for the letter J JULIET
Romantic appointments DATES
Of the sense of touch TACTILE
Male offspring SON
Cheapest class of air or rail travel ECONOMY
Seat CHAIR
Wears away ERODES
Errors MISTAKES
Be on fire BURN
Frantic DESPERATE
Rash, unwise ILLJUDGED
Annulment ABOLITION
Out of practice RUSTY
Craftsman ARTISAN
Heal CURE
Satisfy SATE
Form of cricket TIPANDRUN
Stand for REPRESENT
Plaything TOY
Loud kiss SMACKER
Restore to zero RESET
Sagacious WISE
Halt STOP