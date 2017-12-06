Mirror Quick Crossword Answers December 7th 2017

Clue Solution
Turning tool LATHE
Moderately wealthy WELLTODO
Short in duration BRIEF
Explosive device LETTERBOMB
Slender dagger STILETTO
Corrosive substance ACID
Look for SEEK
Dilapidated DECREPIT
Coffee pot with filter PERCOLATOR
Sharp end POINT
Traitor RENEGADE
Traffic light colour AMBER
Tags LABELS
Shoe part HEEL
Mix (eggs) briskly BEAT
Drink noisily SLURP
Astrological forecast HOROSCOPE
Unduly interested in death MORBID
Ague FEVER
One who causes unrest FIREBRAND
Foot digit TOE
Sag DROOP
Excellent SUPERB
Deposit that forms on the teeth TARTAR
Deep narrow valley GORGE
Assistant AIDE
Space ROOM