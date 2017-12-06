Mirror Quick Crossword Answers December 7th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick December 7th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Turning tool
|LATHE
|Moderately wealthy
|WELLTODO
|Short in duration
|BRIEF
|Explosive device
|LETTERBOMB
|Slender dagger
|STILETTO
|Corrosive substance
|ACID
|Look for
|SEEK
|Dilapidated
|DECREPIT
|Coffee pot with filter
|PERCOLATOR
|Sharp end
|POINT
|Traitor
|RENEGADE
|Traffic light colour
|AMBER
|Tags
|LABELS
|Shoe part
|HEEL
|Mix (eggs) briskly
|BEAT
|Drink noisily
|SLURP
|Astrological forecast
|HOROSCOPE
|Unduly interested in death
|MORBID
|Ague
|FEVER
|One who causes unrest
|FIREBRAND
|Foot digit
|TOE
|Sag
|DROOP
|Excellent
|SUPERB
|Deposit that forms on the teeth
|TARTAR
|Deep narrow valley
|GORGE
|Assistant
|AIDE
|Space
|ROOM