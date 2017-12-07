Mirror Quick Crossword Answers December 8th 2017

Clue Solution
Bribe INDUCEMENT
Listening carefully ALLEARS
Uplift RAISE
Pleasant NICE
Letters and parcels delivered POST
Newt EFT
One of two EITHER
Large blunt needle BODKIN
Curve ARC
Egg-shaped OVAL
Burden ONUS
Punctuation mark COMMA
Near CLOSETO
Takes turns ALTERNATES
Illegal ILLICIT
No longer alive DEAD
World or universe COSMOS
Long race MARATHON
Sound NOISE
Upkeep MAINTENANCE
Adorn DECORATE
Doghouses KENNELS
High-kicking stage dance CANCAN
Desert animal CAMEL
Crossbow arrow BOLT