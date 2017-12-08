Mirror Quick Crossword Answers December 9th 2017

Clue Solution
Field for keeping horses in PADDOCK
Permit ALLOW
Takes for granted ASSUMES
Summerhouse GAZEBO
Flat dish PLATE
Beach grains SAND
Disentangle UNRAVEL
Touch FEEL
Utter words SPEAK
Young swan CYGNET
Italian wine CHIANTI
Threshing implement FLAIL
Area of fruit trees ORCHARD
Completely ABSOLUTELY
Unlikely DOUBTFUL
Musical pitch indicator CLEF
Entreaty PLEA
Painful SORE
Serious and solemn GRAVE
Patron BENEFACTOR
Write in unjoined letters PRINT
Careless, hurried SLAPDASH
Strong wind GALE
Wickedness EVIL
Scorch CHAR