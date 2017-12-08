Mirror Quick Crossword Answers December 9th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick December 9th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Field for keeping horses in
|PADDOCK
|Permit
|ALLOW
|Takes for granted
|ASSUMES
|Summerhouse
|GAZEBO
|Flat dish
|PLATE
|Beach grains
|SAND
|Disentangle
|UNRAVEL
|Touch
|FEEL
|Utter words
|SPEAK
|Young swan
|CYGNET
|Italian wine
|CHIANTI
|Threshing implement
|FLAIL
|Area of fruit trees
|ORCHARD
|Completely
|ABSOLUTELY
|Unlikely
|DOUBTFUL
|Musical pitch indicator
|CLEF
|Entreaty
|PLEA
|Painful
|SORE
|Serious and solemn
|GRAVE
|Patron
|BENEFACTOR
|Write in unjoined letters
|Careless, hurried
|SLAPDASH
|Strong wind
|GALE
|Wickedness
|EVIL
|Scorch
|CHAR