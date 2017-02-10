Mirror Quick Crossword Answers February 11th 2017

Clue Solution
Rip up SHRED
Afterwards LATER
Foot part TOE
Exclusive ELITE
Separate APART
Barbie’s beau KEN
Colour RED
Previous day EVE
Lair DEN
Chore ERRAND
Small mammal HARE
Artistic work OPUS
King’s son PRINCE
Garland LEI
Verse ODE
Regret RUE
Unruly horde MOB
Entertain AMUSE
Clergyman PRIOR
Solidify SET
Got up RISEN
Clairvoyants SEERS
Stiffening agent STARCH
Aspire HOPE
Lecturer READER
Dissuade DETER
Compare LIKEN
Consumed ATE
Look after TEND
Precipitation RAIN
Acceptable VALID
Flightless bird EMU
Agent REP
One of the Seven Dwarfs DOC
Era AGE
Scan PERUSE
Pieces of paper SHEETS
Hero’s sidekick ROBIN
Approaches NEARS
Ogle LEER
Rascals IMPS
Consumer USER
Mineral ORE